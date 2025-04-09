© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Colorfully, Darkly, Quietly — Bearden and Tankersley at Gallery 1091

By Darel Snodgrass
Published April 9, 2025 at 5:30 PM CDT

"Colorfully, Darkly, Quietly," featuring works by Willy Bearden and David Tankersley, is now on view at WKNO's Gallery 1091.

Darel Snodgrass speaks with Bearden about his evocative photography and with Tankersley about his intricate pen-and-ink drawings—two distinct styles that together create a complementary sense of place.

Exhibit Details:
Weekdays through Tuesday, April 29
Time: 9:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m.
Location: WKNO Digital Media Center (7151 Cherry Farms Rd)

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsGallery 1091
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass