Colorfully, Darkly, Quietly — Bearden and Tankersley at Gallery 1091
"Colorfully, Darkly, Quietly," featuring works by Willy Bearden and David Tankersley, is now on view at WKNO's Gallery 1091.
Darel Snodgrass speaks with Bearden about his evocative photography and with Tankersley about his intricate pen-and-ink drawings—two distinct styles that together create a complementary sense of place.
Exhibit Details:
Weekdays through Tuesday, April 29
Time: 9:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m.
Location: WKNO Digital Media Center (7151 Cherry Farms Rd)