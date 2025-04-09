© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Dixon Gallery & Gardens Annual Garden Fair Plant Sale

By Darel Snodgrass
Published April 9, 2025 at 10:30 PM CDT

The annual Garden Fair Plant Sale at the Dixon Gallery & Gardens returns Friday, April 11, and Saturday, April 12, with an exclusive members’ preview on Thursday, April 10.

This year’s sale features more than 15,000 plants, including rare, unique, and hard-to-find varieties and essential selections for the Mid-South garden.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Dixon Gallery & Gardens Director of Horticulture Dale Skaggs about this highlight of the Mid-South spring gardening season.

Plant Sale Details:
Location: Dixon Gallery & Gardens (4339 Park Avenue)

Dixon Members Sale: 
Thursday, April 10
12:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m.
Public Sale Days:
Friday, April 11
9:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 12
9:00 a.m. — 2:00 p.m.
