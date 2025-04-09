Dixon Gallery & Gardens Annual Garden Fair Plant Sale

The annual Garden Fair Plant Sale at the Dixon Gallery & Gardens returns Friday, April 11, and Saturday, April 12, with an exclusive members’ preview on Thursday, April 10.

This year’s sale features more than 15,000 plants, including rare, unique, and hard-to-find varieties and essential selections for the Mid-South garden.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Dixon Gallery & Gardens Director of Horticulture Dale Skaggs about this highlight of the Mid-South spring gardening season.

Plant Sale Details:

Location: Dixon Gallery & Gardens (4339 Park Avenue)

Dixon Members Sale:

Thursday, April 10

12:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m.

Public Sale Days:

Friday, April 11

9:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 12

9:00 a.m. — 2:00 p.m.

