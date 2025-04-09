Silent Sky | Theatre Memphis
Kacky Walton spoke with Natalie Jones, who stars as pioneering astronomer Henrietta Leavitt in the upcoming Theatre Memphis production of "Silent Sky."
This inspiring true story follows Henrietta’s passion for the stars, leading to her groundbreaking discoveries that forever changed our understanding of the universe.
Event Details:
Dates: Thursday, April 9 — Saturday, April 19 (times vary)
Location: Theatre Memphis, Next Stage (630 Perkins Extd)
Get ticket information >