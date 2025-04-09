© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Silent Sky | Theatre Memphis

By Kacky Walton
Published April 9, 2025 at 7:09 AM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with Natalie Jones, who stars as pioneering astronomer Henrietta Leavitt in the upcoming Theatre Memphis production of "Silent Sky."

This inspiring true story follows Henrietta’s passion for the stars, leading to her groundbreaking discoveries that forever changed our understanding of the universe.

Event Details:
Dates: Thursday, April 9 — Saturday, April 19 (times vary)
Location: Theatre Memphis, Next Stage (630 Perkins Extd)
Get ticket information >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
