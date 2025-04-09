SpringLoaded featuring Slaughter at The Peabody | New Ballet Ensemble & School
Kacky Walton talked about the upcoming performance "SpringLoaded featuring Slaughter at The Peabody" with Matthew Best, the Executive Director of New Ballet Ensemble & School, and Maxx Reed, the company’s Creative Director.
This bold reimagining of the groundbreaking ballet "Slaughter on Tenth Avenue" features Reed’s fresh interpretation of Richard Rodgers’ original score, with choreography developed in collaboration with guest artists.
Performance Details:
Dates:
Saturday, April 12, at 4:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 13, at 2:30 p.m.
Location: Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center (60 Perkins Extd)
**Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door
Get ticket information >