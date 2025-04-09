© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

SpringLoaded featuring Slaughter at The Peabody | New Ballet Ensemble & School

By Kacky Walton
Published April 9, 2025 at 2:00 PM CDT

Kacky Walton talked about the upcoming performance "SpringLoaded featuring Slaughter at The Peabody" with Matthew Best, the Executive Director of New Ballet Ensemble & School, and Maxx Reed, the company’s Creative Director.

This bold reimagining of the groundbreaking ballet "Slaughter on Tenth Avenue" features Reed’s fresh interpretation of Richard Rodgers’ original score, with choreography developed in collaboration with guest artists.

Performance Details:
Dates:
Saturday, April 12, at 4:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 13, at 2:30 p.m.
Location: Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center (60 Perkins Extd)
**Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsNew Ballet Ensemble and SchoolBuckman Performing Arts Center
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton