Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Colleen Couch and Dolph Smith: Walk in the Light

By Darel Snodgrass
Published April 14, 2025 at 4:27 PM CDT

The Dixon Gallery & Gardens presents "Colleen Couch and Dolph Smith: Walk in the Light" in the Mallory Wurzburger Galleries from Sunday, April 20, through Sunday, June 29.

This special exhibition offers a selected retrospective of works by Mid-South art icon Dolph Smith, alongside pieces by his former daughter-in-law and fellow Memphis College of Art alumna Colleen Couch — including collaborative works.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Dixon Assistant Curator Ellen Daugherty about this significant artistic event.

Event Details:
Dates: Sunday, April 20 — Sunday, June 29 (times vary)
Location: Dixon Gallery & Gardens (4339 Park Avenue)

