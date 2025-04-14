The Dixon Gallery & Gardens presents "Colleen Couch and Dolph Smith: Walk in the Light" in the Mallory Wurzburger Galleries from Sunday, April 20, through Sunday, June 29.

This special exhibition offers a selected retrospective of works by Mid-South art icon Dolph Smith, alongside pieces by his former daughter-in-law and fellow Memphis College of Art alumna Colleen Couch — including collaborative works.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Dixon Assistant Curator Ellen Daugherty about this significant artistic event.