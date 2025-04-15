Kacky Walton speaks with renowned tenor saxophonists Art Edmaiston and Gregory Tardy. Both have toured the world performing with legends such as Bobby “Blue” Bland, Dr. John, Elvin Jones, and Bill Frisell.

They will bring their quartets to The Ned in Jackson, Tennessee, on Friday, April 18, for "Tenor Madness: A Celebration of Jazz Appreciation Month," presented by The Jazz Foundation of West Tennessee.