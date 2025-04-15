© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Tenor Madness: A Celebration of Jazz Appreciation Month

By Kacky Walton
Published April 15, 2025 at 3:00 PM CDT

Kacky Walton speaks with renowned tenor saxophonists Art Edmaiston and Gregory Tardy. Both have toured the world performing with legends such as Bobby “Blue” Bland, Dr. John, Elvin Jones, and Bill Frisell.

They will bring their quartets to The Ned in Jackson, Tennessee, on Friday, April 18, for "Tenor Madness: A Celebration of Jazz Appreciation Month," presented by The Jazz Foundation of West Tennessee.

Performance Details:
Date: Friday, April 18
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: The Ned McWherter West TN Cultural Arts Center
(314 East Main Street)
Get ticket information >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
