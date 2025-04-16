2024-2025 Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards

The 16th annual Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards will be held on Thursday, May 22, at the historic Orpheum Theatre in downtown Memphis. Nominations will be announced on Tuesday, April 22, via the Orpheum’s YouTube channel.

Darel Snodgrass speaks with Lena Wallace Black, Education and Engagement Manager for the Orpheum Theatre Group, about this exciting program celebrating excellence in high school musical theatre across 51 schools in four states.

More information about this event >