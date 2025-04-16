© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

2024-2025 Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards

By Darel Snodgrass
Published April 16, 2025 at 9:30 AM CDT

The 16th annual Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards will be held on Thursday, May 22, at the historic Orpheum Theatre in downtown Memphis. Nominations will be announced on Tuesday, April 22, via the Orpheum’s YouTube channel.

Darel Snodgrass speaks with Lena Wallace Black, Education and Engagement Manager for the Orpheum Theatre Group, about this exciting program celebrating excellence in high school musical theatre across 51 schools in four states.

More information about this event >

Checking on the Arts Local EventsOrpheum Theatre
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass