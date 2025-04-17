© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Frautschi, Nakamatsu, & Manasse Trio | Concerts International

By Darel Snodgrass
Published April 17, 2025 at 11:01 AM CDT

Concerts International wraps up its chamber music season with the acclaimed Frautschi, Nakamatsu, & Manasse Trio at a new venue—the Christian Brothers University Theater.

The trio features Van Cliburn Gold Medalist Jon Nakamatsu, two-time GRAMMY-nominated violinist Jennifer Frautschi, and renowned clarinetist Jon Manasse, former principal clarinet of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra.

Darel Snodgrass speaks with Jon Nakamatsu about their distinctive program—featuring works by Debussy, Chopin, Stravinsky, Khachaturian, and Novacek—and about the unique dynamics and rewards of performing in this rare instrumental combination.

Performance Details:
Date: Wednesday, April 30
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Christian Brothers University (650 E Pkwy S)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsFrautschi, Nakamatsu, & Manasse TrioConcerts InternationalChristian Brothers University (CBU)Metropolitan Opera Orchestra
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass