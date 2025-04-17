Frautschi, Nakamatsu, & Manasse Trio | Concerts International

Concerts International wraps up its chamber music season with the acclaimed Frautschi, Nakamatsu, & Manasse Trio at a new venue—the Christian Brothers University Theater.

The trio features Van Cliburn Gold Medalist Jon Nakamatsu, two-time GRAMMY-nominated violinist Jennifer Frautschi, and renowned clarinetist Jon Manasse, former principal clarinet of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra.

Darel Snodgrass speaks with Jon Nakamatsu about their distinctive program—featuring works by Debussy, Chopin, Stravinsky, Khachaturian, and Novacek—and about the unique dynamics and rewards of performing in this rare instrumental combination.