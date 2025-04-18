© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
10th Annual Klondike Smokey City Foster Care Awareness Parade and Festival

By Kacky Walton
Published April 18, 2025 at 12:14 PM CDT
The Bellevue Middle School Majorettes perform during Saturday's Foster Care Awareness Parade.
Brandon Dahlberg
Kacky Walton speaks with Quincy Morris, Executive Director of the Klondike Smokey City Community Development Corporation, about two upcoming events that highlight the historic North Memphis neighborhoods of Klondike and Smokey City—among the oldest African American communities in the area.

The 10th Annual Klondike Smokey City Foster Care Awareness Parade and Festival takes place on Saturday, April 26, followed by a special celebration on Saturday, May 10, marking the 100th anniversary of Tom Lee’s heroic life-saving act on the Mississippi River.

Event Details:
Parade and Festival
Date: Saturday, April 26
Time: 9:30 a.m. — 2:00 p.m.
Location: Cathedral of Faith Church (2212 Jackson Avenue)
Get more information here >

100th Anniversary of Tom Lee’s Heroic Act
Date: Saturday, May 10

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Location: 1396 Jackson Ave

Get more information here >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton