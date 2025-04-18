Kacky Walton speaks with Quincy Morris, Executive Director of the Klondike Smokey City Community Development Corporation, about two upcoming events that highlight the historic North Memphis neighborhoods of Klondike and Smokey City—among the oldest African American communities in the area.

The 10th Annual Klondike Smokey City Foster Care Awareness Parade and Festival takes place on Saturday, April 26, followed by a special celebration on Saturday, May 10, marking the 100th anniversary of Tom Lee’s heroic life-saving act on the Mississippi River.

Event Details:

Parade and Festival

Date: Saturday, April 26

Time: 9:30 a.m. — 2:00 p.m.

Location: Cathedral of Faith Church (2212 Jackson Avenue)

Get more information here >

100th Anniversary of Tom Lee’s Heroic Act

Date: Saturday, May 10

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Location: 1396 Jackson Ave

Get more information here >