Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

ArtWorks Foundation Presents the Annual 'Art in the Loop' Festival

By Kacky Walton
Published April 21, 2025 at 9:37 AM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with Greg Belz from ArtWorks Foundation about "Art in the Loop," a free festival celebrating artists from across the region.

This juried art market showcases work in a variety of mediums, features live demonstrations and classical music performances. Additionally, the event will have cuisine from some of Memphis’ top food trucks.

Event Details:
Dates: Friday, April 25 — Sunday, April 27 (times vary)
Location: Ridgeway Loop Rd at Briarcrest Ave
Get more information here >

ArtWorks Foundation
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
