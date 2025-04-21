ArtWorks Foundation Presents the Annual 'Art in the Loop' Festival
Kacky Walton spoke with Greg Belz from ArtWorks Foundation about "Art in the Loop," a free festival celebrating artists from across the region.
This juried art market showcases work in a variety of mediums, features live demonstrations and classical music performances. Additionally, the event will have cuisine from some of Memphis’ top food trucks.
Event Details:
Dates: Friday, April 25 — Sunday, April 27 (times vary)
Location: Ridgeway Loop Rd at Briarcrest Ave
Get more information here >