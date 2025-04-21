Rumors | Theatre Memphis
Kacky Walton spoke with Anne Marie Hall, director of Neil Simon’s "Rumors," opening Friday, April 25, on the Lohrey Stage at Theatre Memphis.
What begins as a tenth anniversary celebration quickly unravels into chaos. Centered on miscommunication—or the complete lack of it—the play dives into a whirlwind of confusion, speculation, and farcical hilarity.
Event Details:
Date: Friday, April 25 — Sunday, May 11 (times vary)
Location: Theatre Memphis, Lohrey Stage (630 Perkins Extd)
Get ticket information >