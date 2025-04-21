© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Rumors | Theatre Memphis

By Kacky Walton
Published April 21, 2025 at 5:00 PM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with Anne Marie Hall, director of Neil Simon’s "Rumors," opening Friday, April 25, on the Lohrey Stage at Theatre Memphis.

What begins as a tenth anniversary celebration quickly unravels into chaos. Centered on miscommunication—or the complete lack of it—the play dives into a whirlwind of confusion, speculation, and farcical hilarity.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, April 25 — Sunday, May 11 (times vary)
Location: Theatre Memphis, Lohrey Stage (630 Perkins Extd)
Get ticket information >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
