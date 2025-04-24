The University of Memphis Department of Theatre and Dance concludes its season with "The Most Happy Fella," presented in conjunction with the Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Ben Smith, Opera Stage Director and Associate Professor of Music at the Scheidt School, about this production of Frank Loesser’s beloved 1956 romantic musical comedy. They discuss whether it qualifies as an opera and explore its themes of identity, acceptance, and the transformative power of love.