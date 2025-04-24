© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

The Most Happy Fella

By Darel Snodgrass
Published April 24, 2025 at 3:00 PM CDT

The University of Memphis Department of Theatre and Dance concludes its season with "The Most Happy Fella," presented in conjunction with the Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Ben Smith, Opera Stage Director and Associate Professor of Music at the Scheidt School, about this production of Frank Loesser’s beloved 1956 romantic musical comedy. They discuss whether it qualifies as an opera and explore its themes of identity, acceptance, and the transformative power of love.

Performance Details:
Friday, April 25, and Saturday, April 26 at 7:00 p.m.
Sunday, April 27 at 3:00 p.m.
Location: Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center (3800 Central Ave)
Get ticket information >

