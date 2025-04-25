Blooms, Birds, Brews Annual Spring Festival & Chalk Art Competition | Cordelia's Market

Kacky Walton spoke with Brittain Wells, head of fundraising for Maria Montessori School, about the school’s partnership with Cordelia’s Market for the Blooms, Birds, Brews Festival & Chalk Art Competition. The event will feature a plant sale, kids’ activities, a local vendor market, and more.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, April 26

Time: 10:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m.

Location: Cordelia's Market (737 Harbor Bend Road)

