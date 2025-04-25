© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Blooms, Birds, Brews Annual Spring Festival & Chalk Art Competition | Cordelia's Market

By Kacky Walton
Published April 25, 2025 at 12:25 PM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with Brittain Wells, head of fundraising for Maria Montessori School, about the school’s partnership with Cordelia’s Market for the Blooms, Birds, Brews Festival & Chalk Art Competition. The event will feature a plant sale, kids’ activities, a local vendor market, and more.

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, April 26
Time: 10:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m.
Location: Cordelia's Market (737 Harbor Bend Road)
Learn More >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
