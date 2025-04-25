Playhouse on the Square's 47th Annual Original Art Auction
Kacky Walton spoke with Whitney Jo, Managing Director of Playhouse on the Square, about the 47th Annual Original Art Auction, the theatre’s largest fundraiser of the year.
Featuring contributions from over 150 local and regional artists, the event offers a diverse selection of one-of-a-kind pieces, making it an ideal opportunity for both seasoned collectors and those looking to start their art collections.
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, April 26th
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Location: Playhouse on the Square (66 South Cooper Street)
Get ticket information >