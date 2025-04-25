© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Playhouse on the Square's 47th Annual Original Art Auction

By Kacky Walton
Published April 25, 2025 at 3:00 PM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with Whitney Jo, Managing Director of Playhouse on the Square, about the 47th Annual Original Art Auction, the theatre’s largest fundraiser of the year.

Featuring contributions from over 150 local and regional artists, the event offers a diverse selection of one-of-a-kind pieces, making it an ideal opportunity for both seasoned collectors and those looking to start their art collections.

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, April 26th
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Location: Playhouse on the Square (66 South Cooper Street)
Get ticket information >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
