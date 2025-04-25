Time Warp Drive-In at Malco Summer Drive-In
Kacky Walton spoke with artist and filmmaker Mike McCarthy, co-creator of the retro film series Time Warp Drive-In, which was launched with Matt Martin, co-founder of Black Lodge.
Mike shared an overview of the series' twelfth season, which will run from April through August, and reflected on its uncertain future as the Summer Drive-In is now up for sale.
Event Details:
Dates: Saturday, April 19 — Saturday, August 16
Time: Begins at Dusk
Location: Malco's Summer Drive-In (5210 Summer Ave)
