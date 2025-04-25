© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Time Warp Drive-In at Malco Summer Drive-In

By Kacky Walton
Published April 25, 2025 at 6:00 PM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with artist and filmmaker Mike McCarthy, co-creator of the retro film series Time Warp Drive-In, which was launched with Matt Martin, co-founder of Black Lodge.

Mike shared an overview of the series' twelfth season, which will run from April through August, and reflected on its uncertain future as the Summer Drive-In is now up for sale.

Event Details:
Dates: Saturday, April 19 — Saturday, August 16
Time: Begins at Dusk
Location: Malco's Summer Drive-In (5210 Summer Ave)
Get more information here >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsMalco Theatres
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton