Caroline, or Change | Playhouse on the Square

Kacky Walton spoke with Crystin Gilmore, Co-Director of Playhouse on the Square's production of "Caroline, or Change."

Created by Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner and Tony Award winner Jeanine Tesori, the musical is set in 1963 Louisiana, during the height of the Civil Rights Movement. It centers on Caroline Thibodeaux, a Black maid working for a Jewish family, as she navigates the challenges of supporting her own family amid a rapidly changing world striving for progress and equality.