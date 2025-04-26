© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Caroline, or Change | Playhouse on the Square

By Kacky Walton
Published April 26, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with Crystin Gilmore, Co-Director of Playhouse on the Square's production of "Caroline, or Change."

Created by Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner and Tony Award winner Jeanine Tesori, the musical is set in 1963 Louisiana, during the height of the Civil Rights Movement. It centers on Caroline Thibodeaux, a Black maid working for a Jewish family, as she navigates the challenges of supporting her own family amid a rapidly changing world striving for progress and equality.

Performance Details:
Dates: Friday, April 25 — Sunday, May 18
Location: Playhouse on the Square (66 South Cooper St.)
Kacky Walton
