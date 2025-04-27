© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Experience Memphis Gardens 2025

By Kacky Walton
Published April 27, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with Kim Halyak, co-chair of Experience Memphis Gardens—a free, 21-day event showcasing over 300 private, public, school, and community gardens across more than 25 neighborhoods.

In addition to the garden tours, visitors can enjoy art vendors, nonprofit booths, live music, and family-friendly activities that celebrate the rich culture of the Bluff City.

Event Details:
Dates: Thursday, May 1 — Sunday, June 15 (times and locations vary)
Get more information >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
