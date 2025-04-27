Experience Memphis Gardens 2025
Kacky Walton spoke with Kim Halyak, co-chair of Experience Memphis Gardens—a free, 21-day event showcasing over 300 private, public, school, and community gardens across more than 25 neighborhoods.
In addition to the garden tours, visitors can enjoy art vendors, nonprofit booths, live music, and family-friendly activities that celebrate the rich culture of the Bluff City.
Event Details:
Dates: Thursday, May 1 — Sunday, June 15 (times and locations vary)
