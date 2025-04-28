© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Raising Ilana’s Mother | Voices of the South

By Darel Snodgrass
Published April 28, 2025 at 3:37 PM CDT

Voices of the South presents "Raising Ilana’s Mother," a new play developed through its Writer’s Workshop, running Thursday, May 1, through Sunday, May 4.

Darel Snodgrass talks with co-director and Voices of the South co-founder Alice Berry, playwright Sarah Ellin Siegel, and actress Dana Bernstein about the origins and ongoing work of the Writer’s Workshop, the creation and production of this new play, and the rewards of bringing new works to life on stage.

Performance Details:
Thursday, May 1 — Saturday, May 3 at 8:00 p.m.
Sunday, May 4 at 2:00 p.m.
Location: TheatreSouth (1000 S Cooper St)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsVoices of the SouthTheatreSouth
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
