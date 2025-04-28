Raising Ilana’s Mother | Voices of the South

Voices of the South presents "Raising Ilana’s Mother," a new play developed through its Writer’s Workshop, running Thursday, May 1, through Sunday, May 4.

Darel Snodgrass talks with co-director and Voices of the South co-founder Alice Berry, playwright Sarah Ellin Siegel, and actress Dana Bernstein about the origins and ongoing work of the Writer’s Workshop, the creation and production of this new play, and the rewards of bringing new works to life on stage.