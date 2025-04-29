Dr. Richard Townley in Concert | St. Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral

Kacky Walton spoke with Dennis Janzer, Director of Music and Organist at St. Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral; Richard Townley, Choirmaster and Assistant Organist; and Peter Sykes, Principal Instructor of Harpsichord at Juilliard’s Historical Performance Department.

Dr. Townley will present a piano concert featuring Sykes' transcription of Gustav Holst's "The Planets" and Dr. Janzer's transcription of Modest Mussorgsky's "Pictures at an Exhibition."

Before the concert, a Composers' Symposium will take place and feature Sykes (via Zoom), Dr. Janzer and Dr. Townley (in person). They will discuss the creative and technical processes of adapting orchestral and piano works for the organ.

Both the symposium and concert are free and open to the public.