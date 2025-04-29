© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Dr. Richard Townley in Concert | St. Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral

By Kacky Walton
Published April 29, 2025 at 3:15 PM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with Dennis Janzer, Director of Music and Organist at St. Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral; Richard Townley, Choirmaster and Assistant Organist; and Peter Sykes, Principal Instructor of Harpsichord at Juilliard’s Historical Performance Department.

Dr. Townley will present a piano concert featuring Sykes' transcription of Gustav Holst's "The Planets" and Dr. Janzer's transcription of Modest Mussorgsky's "Pictures at an Exhibition."

Before the concert, a Composers' Symposium will take place and feature Sykes (via Zoom), Dr. Janzer and Dr. Townley (in person). They will discuss the creative and technical processes of adapting orchestral and piano works for the organ.

Both the symposium and concert are free and open to the public.

Event Details:
Date: Sunday, May 4
Composers' Symposium at 2:30 p.m.
Dr. Richard Townley in Concert at 3:00 p.m.
Location: St. Mary's Episcopal Cathedral (700 Poplar Avenue)

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local Events St. Mary’s Episcopal CathedralThe Juilliard School
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton