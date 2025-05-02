Ain’t Misbehavin’ | Creative Aging Mid-South
Kacky Walton spoke with Claire Rutkauskas, Director of Programs for Creative Aging Mid-South, about the organization’s next concert series performance—a special preview of Theatre Memphis’ "Ain’t Misbehavin’."
The show, which celebrates Fats Waller's music, is set for Wednesday, June 4. Tickets are available starting Monday, May 5.
Performance Details:
Date: Wednesday, June 4
Time: 7:00 p.m. — 9:00 p.m.
Location: Theatre Memphis (630 Perkins Extd)
