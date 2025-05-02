© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Ain’t Misbehavin’ | Creative Aging Mid-South

By Kacky Walton
Published May 2, 2025 at 10:57 AM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with Claire Rutkauskas, Director of Programs for Creative Aging Mid-South, about the organization’s next concert series performance—a special preview of Theatre Memphis’ "Ain’t Misbehavin’."

The show, which celebrates Fats Waller's music, is set for Wednesday, June 4. Tickets are available starting Monday, May 5.

Performance Details:
Date: Wednesday, June 4
Time: 7:00 p.m. — 9:00 p.m.
Location: Theatre Memphis (630 Perkins Extd)
Get ticket information >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
