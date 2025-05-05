Calvary Episcopal Church in downtown Memphis celebrates the restoration of its historic 1935 Aeolian-Skinner organ with the "Steuterman-Hardison Rededicatory Organ Recital" on Friday, May 9.

Darel Snodgrass talked with Calvary Organist-Choirmaster Kristen Lensch about the upcoming rededication concert featuring renowned organist Todd Wilson, head of the Cleveland Institute of Music organ department. They discuss the extensive restoration of Calvary Episcopal Church, its historic 1935 Aeolian-Skinner organ, and other upcoming musical events at the church.