Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Steuterman-Hardison Rededicatory Organ Recital

By Darel Snodgrass
Published May 5, 2025 at 10:49 AM CDT

Calvary Episcopal Church in downtown Memphis celebrates the restoration of its historic 1935 Aeolian-Skinner organ with the "Steuterman-Hardison Rededicatory Organ Recital" on Friday, May 9.

Darel Snodgrass talked with Calvary Organist-Choirmaster Kristen Lensch about the upcoming rededication concert featuring renowned organist Todd Wilson, head of the Cleveland Institute of Music organ department. They discuss the extensive restoration of Calvary Episcopal Church, its historic 1935 Aeolian-Skinner organ, and other upcoming musical events at the church.

Concert Details:
Date: Friday, May 9
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Calvary Episcopal Church (102 N 2nd Street)
Learn more here >

Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
