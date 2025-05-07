Cabaret | Germantown Community Theatre

Kacky Walton talks with Jaclyn Suffel, director of Germantown Community Theatre's (GCT) production of the Kander and Ebb classic "Cabaret," which concludes GCT's 53rd season.

This immersive production takes the audience to Berlin's infamous KitKatClub, where the Emcee presides over a realm of indulgent nightlife and singer Sally Bowles shines in the spotlight.