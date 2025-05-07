© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Cabaret | Germantown Community Theatre

By Kacky Walton
Published May 7, 2025 at 9:00 AM CDT

Kacky Walton talks with Jaclyn Suffel, director of Germantown Community Theatre's (GCT) production of the Kander and Ebb classic "Cabaret," which concludes GCT's 53rd season.

This immersive production takes the audience to Berlin's infamous KitKatClub, where the Emcee presides over a realm of indulgent nightlife and singer Sally Bowles shines in the spotlight.

Performance Details:
Date: Friday, May 9 — Sunday, May 25
Time: Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.
Sundays at 2:30 p.m.
Location: Germantown Community Theatre (3037 Forest Hill Irene Rd)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsGermantown Community Theatre
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton