Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

66th Annual Memphis Greek Festival

By Kacky Walton
Published May 9, 2025 at 2:54 PM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with Kathy Zambelis, Co-Chair of the 66th Annual Greek Festival at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, who invites everyone to their “little island on Highland” this Mother’s Day weekend to enjoy live Greek music and dancing, children’s activities, a bustling marketplace, guided tours of the church sanctuary, and, of course, an array of delicious homemade Greek food.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, May 9 — Saturday, May 10
Time: 11:00 a.m. — 9:00 p.m.
Location: Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church (573 North Highland Avenue)
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
