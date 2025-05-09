66th Annual Memphis Greek Festival

Kacky Walton spoke with Kathy Zambelis, Co-Chair of the 66th Annual Greek Festival at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, who invites everyone to their “little island on Highland” this Mother’s Day weekend to enjoy live Greek music and dancing, children’s activities, a bustling marketplace, guided tours of the church sanctuary, and, of course, an array of delicious homemade Greek food.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, May 9 — Saturday, May 10

Time: 11:00 a.m. — 9:00 p.m.

Location: Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church (573 North Highland Avenue)

