Chicken and Biscuits | Playhouse on the Square

Kacky Walton spoke with Curtis C. Jackson, Resident Company Member at Playhouse on the Square, who is directing the Regional Premiere of "Chicken and Biscuits," which opens Friday, May 9, and runs through Sunday, June 1 at The Circuit Playhouse.

Blending humor with heartfelt reflection, the play delves into the complexities of the Black family and church, exploring themes of family bonds, empathy, compassion, infidelity, and reconciliation.