Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Chicken and Biscuits | Playhouse on the Square

By Kacky Walton
Published May 10, 2025 at 8:25 PM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with Curtis C. Jackson, Resident Company Member at Playhouse on the Square, who is directing the Regional Premiere of "Chicken and Biscuits," which opens Friday, May 9, and runs through Sunday, June 1 at The Circuit Playhouse.

Blending humor with heartfelt reflection, the play delves into the complexities of the Black family and church, exploring themes of family bonds, empathy, compassion, infidelity, and reconciliation.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, May 9 — Sunday, June 1 (times vary)
Location: The Circuit Playhouse (51 Cooper St)
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
