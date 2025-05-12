© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Author Juanita Tolliver to Speak at Novel Memphis

By Kacky Walton
Published May 12, 2025 at 2:01 PM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with Juanita Tolliver, a native Memphian and MSNBC political analyst, about her new book, "A More Perfect Party."

The book offers a behind-the-scenes look at a little-known 1972 celebrity fundraiser held in support of Shirley Chisholm’s groundbreaking presidential campaign. Hosted by Diahann Carroll, the event highlighted a powerful convergence of politics, culture, and community.

Novel Memphis will host a free book event with Tolliver. RSVPs are appreciated.

Event Details:
Date: Thursday, May 15
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Location: Novel Memphis (387 Perkins Ext)
RSVP here >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsNovel Memphis
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton