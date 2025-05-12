Author Juanita Tolliver to Speak at Novel Memphis

Kacky Walton spoke with Juanita Tolliver, a native Memphian and MSNBC political analyst, about her new book, "A More Perfect Party."

The book offers a behind-the-scenes look at a little-known 1972 celebrity fundraiser held in support of Shirley Chisholm’s groundbreaking presidential campaign. Hosted by Diahann Carroll, the event highlighted a powerful convergence of politics, culture, and community.

Novel Memphis will host a free book event with Tolliver. RSVPs are appreciated.