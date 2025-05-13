© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Fur and Feathers, The Art of Gary Parisi | Gallery 1091

By Kacky Walton
Published May 13, 2025 at 1:00 PM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with artist Gary Parisi, whose animal portraiture is featured in the exhibit "Fur and Feathers, The Art of Gary Parisi" at WKNO’s Gallery 1091 through Thursday, May 29.

Inspired by nature, Parisi works in a variety of mediums to meticulously depict both domestic animals and wildlife.

Event Details:
Date: Sunday, May 4 — Thursday, May 29
Time: 9:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m.
Location: WKNO Digital Media Center (7151 Cherry Farms Rd)
Get more information here >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsGallery 1091
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton