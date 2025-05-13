Fur and Feathers, The Art of Gary Parisi | Gallery 1091
Kacky Walton spoke with artist Gary Parisi, whose animal portraiture is featured in the exhibit "Fur and Feathers, The Art of Gary Parisi" at WKNO’s Gallery 1091 through Thursday, May 29.
Inspired by nature, Parisi works in a variety of mediums to meticulously depict both domestic animals and wildlife.
Event Details:
Date: Sunday, May 4 — Thursday, May 29
Time: 9:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m.
Location: WKNO Digital Media Center (7151 Cherry Farms Rd)
Get more information here >