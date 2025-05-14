Upcoming Iris Collective Performances

Kacky Walton spoke about two upcoming Iris Collective concerts with Brazilian musicians and 2025 Iris Artist Fellows, violinist Gabriela Fogo and cellist Roberta dos Santos.

They’ll be joined by violist Lenny Schranz and pianist Evan Solomon for a performance at The Green Room on Friday, May 16.

On Sunday, May 18, Gabriela and Roberta will team up with violinist Marcin Arendt for a program of French music at Brooks Museum.

Performance Details:

The Iris Collective Strings Return!

Date: Friday, May 16

Time: 7:30 p.m. — 9:00 p.m.

Location: Crosstown Concourse (1350 Concourse Ave)

Iris Collective presents A Love Letter to Paris

Date: Sunday, May 18

Time: 12:30 p.m. — 2:30 p.m.

Location: Memphis Brooks Museum of Art (1934 Poplar Ave)

