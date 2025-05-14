© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Upcoming Iris Collective Performances

By Kacky Walton
Published May 14, 2025 at 10:49 AM CDT
.
Wendy Adams
.

Kacky Walton spoke about two upcoming Iris Collective concerts with Brazilian musicians and 2025 Iris Artist Fellows, violinist Gabriela Fogo and cellist Roberta dos Santos.

They’ll be joined by violist Lenny Schranz and pianist Evan Solomon for a performance at The Green Room on Friday, May 16.

On Sunday, May 18, Gabriela and Roberta will team up with violinist Marcin Arendt for a program of French music at Brooks Museum.

Performance Details:

The Iris Collective Strings Return!
Date: Friday, May 16
Time: 7:30 p.m. — 9:00 p.m.
Location: Crosstown Concourse (1350 Concourse Ave)
Get ticket information >

Iris Collective presents A Love Letter to Paris
Date: Sunday, May 18
Time: 12:30 p.m. — 2:30 p.m.
Location: Memphis Brooks Museum of Art (1934 Poplar Ave)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsThe Green Room at Crosstown ArtsCrosstown Concourse
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton