Orpheum Getaways: London
Kacky Walton spoke with Andrew Jordan, Manager of Donor Engagement at the Orpheum Theatre, about Orpheum Getaways—a unique travel program created by the theatre’s development team.
A recent trip took participants to New York City, and this fall, the next getaway is set for London. It will feature three West End shows, tours of Buckingham Palace and Westminster Abbey, and more.
Event Details:
Date: Sunday, September 28 — Friday, October 3
Registration Deadline: Friday, May 30
Location: London, United Kingdom
