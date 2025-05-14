© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts

Orpheum Getaways: London

By Kacky Walton
Published May 14, 2025 at 5:54 PM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with Andrew Jordan, Manager of Donor Engagement at the Orpheum Theatre, about Orpheum Getaways—a unique travel program created by the theatre’s development team.

A recent trip took participants to New York City, and this fall, the next getaway is set for London. It will feature three West End shows, tours of Buckingham Palace and Westminster Abbey, and more.

Event Details:
Date: Sunday, September 28 — Friday, October 3
Registration Deadline: Friday, May 30
Location: London, United Kingdom
Get ticket information >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
