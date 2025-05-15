© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
MSO’s Season Finale: Sheng Cai and a World Premiere

By Kacky Walton
Published May 15, 2025 at 10:30 AM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with Robert Moody, Conductor of the Memphis Symphony Orchestra (MSO), about the season’s final Masterworks concert.

The program features Canadian pianist Sheng Cai performing Camille Saint-Saëns’ Piano Concerto No. 5, “Egyptian.” Also on the program are Sergei Rachmaninov’s Symphony No. 2 and "Rainn," a newly commissioned work by Carina Ingram.

Performance Details:
Saturday, May 17, at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 18, at 2:30 p.m.
Location: Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center (3800 Central Ave)
Get ticket information >

Kacky Walton
