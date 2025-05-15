MSO’s Season Finale: Sheng Cai and a World Premiere
Kacky Walton spoke with Robert Moody, Conductor of the Memphis Symphony Orchestra (MSO), about the season’s final Masterworks concert.
The program features Canadian pianist Sheng Cai performing Camille Saint-Saëns’ Piano Concerto No. 5, “Egyptian.” Also on the program are Sergei Rachmaninov’s Symphony No. 2 and "Rainn," a newly commissioned work by Carina Ingram.
Performance Details:
Saturday, May 17, at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 18, at 2:30 p.m.
Location: Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center (3800 Central Ave)
Get ticket information >