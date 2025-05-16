Songs From A Bronx Tale | Creative Aging Mid-South

Kacky Walton spoke with Claire Rutkauskas, Director of Programs for Creative Aging Mid-South, about the final performance in this season’s Concert Series—a musical preview featuring the cast of Playhouse on the Square’s upcoming production of "A Bronx Tale."

Audiences will be transported to the streets of 1960s Bronx in this adaptation of the beloved play and film, which tells the story of a young man torn between his devoted father and the lure of a mobster’s world.

Performance Details:

Date: Wednesday, June 18

Times: 11:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Location: Theatre Memphis (630 Perkins Extd.)