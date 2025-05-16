© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Songs From A Bronx Tale | Creative Aging Mid-South

By Kacky Walton
Published May 16, 2025 at 6:03 PM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with Claire Rutkauskas, Director of Programs for Creative Aging Mid-South, about the final performance in this season’s Concert Series—a musical preview featuring the cast of Playhouse on the Square’s upcoming production of "A Bronx Tale."

Audiences will be transported to the streets of 1960s Bronx in this adaptation of the beloved play and film, which tells the story of a young man torn between his devoted father and the lure of a mobster’s world.

Performance Details:
Date: Wednesday, June 18
Times: 11:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Location: Theatre Memphis (630 Perkins Extd.)

Get ticket information:
Morning >
Afternoon >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
