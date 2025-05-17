© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Bill & Ted’s Insane Odyssey: The Complete Saga | Malco Summer Drive-In

By Kacky Walton
Published May 17, 2025 at 7:20 PM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with Matt Martin, film curator at Black Lodge, about the Time Warp Drive-In—a retro movie series held at Malco’s Summer Drive-In.

With Malco’s recent sale of the iconic venue and its official closing date now announced, Martin reflects on the loss of this beloved institution, a decade of curating its distinctive film lineup, and one final cinematic adventure: "Bill & Ted’s Insane Odyssey: The Complete Saga," featuring all three films starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter.

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, May 17
Location: Summer Quartet Drive-In (5210 Summer Ave)
Get more information here >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton