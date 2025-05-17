Bill & Ted’s Insane Odyssey: The Complete Saga | Malco Summer Drive-In

Kacky Walton spoke with Matt Martin, film curator at Black Lodge, about the Time Warp Drive-In—a retro movie series held at Malco’s Summer Drive-In.

With Malco’s recent sale of the iconic venue and its official closing date now announced, Martin reflects on the loss of this beloved institution, a decade of curating its distinctive film lineup, and one final cinematic adventure: "Bill & Ted’s Insane Odyssey: The Complete Saga," featuring all three films starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter.