Orion Financial Free Concert Series 2025 | Overton Park Shell
Kacky Walton spoke with Jeff Hulett from the Overton Park Shell about the upcoming Orion Financial Free Concert Series.
The series features a wide range of genres—from classic country and NOLA grass to hip-hop, pop, R&B, and more—and showcases a rotating lineup of local, national, and international acts at Midtown’s favorite backyard venue.
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, May 17 — Saturday, June 28 (times vary)
Location: Overton Park Shell (1928 Poplar Avenue)
Lineup details, artist bios, and music clips available here >