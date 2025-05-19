© 2025 WKNO FM
Orion Financial Free Concert Series 2025 | Overton Park Shell

By Kacky Walton
Published May 19, 2025 at 3:30 PM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with Jeff Hulett from the Overton Park Shell about the upcoming Orion Financial Free Concert Series.

The series features a wide range of genres—from classic country and NOLA grass to hip-hop, pop, R&B, and more—and showcases a rotating lineup of local, national, and international acts at Midtown’s favorite backyard venue.

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, May 17 — Saturday, June 28 (times vary)
Location: Overton Park Shell (1928 Poplar Avenue)
Lineup details, artist bios, and music clips available here >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
