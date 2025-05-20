© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Sunset Symphony | Memphis Symphony Orchestra

By Kacky Walton
Published May 20, 2025 at 5:10 PM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with Scott Moore, Principal Trumpet of the Memphis Symphony Orchestra (MSO) and leader of the MSO Big Band, about the return of one of Memphis’ most beloved traditions—the Sunset Symphony.

On Sunday, May 25, the Memphis Symphony returns to the Overton Park Shell with the Big Band for a free evening of jazz, big band, R&B, and popular standards, featuring vocalists Kortland Whalum and Susan Marshall.

Performance Details:
Date: Sunday, May 25
Time: 7:30 p.m. — 8:30 p.m.
Location: Overton Park Shell (1928 Poplar Avenue)
Click here to learn more >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsMemphis Symphony Orchestra (MSO)Overton Park Shell
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton