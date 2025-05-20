Sunset Symphony | Memphis Symphony Orchestra

Kacky Walton spoke with Scott Moore, Principal Trumpet of the Memphis Symphony Orchestra (MSO) and leader of the MSO Big Band, about the return of one of Memphis’ most beloved traditions—the Sunset Symphony.

On Sunday, May 25, the Memphis Symphony returns to the Overton Park Shell with the Big Band for a free evening of jazz, big band, R&B, and popular standards, featuring vocalists Kortland Whalum and Susan Marshall.