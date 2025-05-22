A Particle of Dread | New Moon Theatre Company

Kacky Walton spoke with Jeff Kirwan, director of New Moon Theatre Company’s production of Sam Shepard’s "A Particle of Dread," along with actor Chris Davis, who takes on the dual roles of Oedipus and Otto in the play.

They discussed Shepard’s bold reimagining of the Greek tragedy "Oedipus Rex" as a modern thriller, exploring themes of fate, murder, exploitation, and identity.