A Particle of Dread | New Moon Theatre Company
Kacky Walton spoke with Jeff Kirwan, director of New Moon Theatre Company’s production of Sam Shepard’s "A Particle of Dread," along with actor Chris Davis, who takes on the dual roles of Oedipus and Otto in the play.
They discussed Shepard’s bold reimagining of the Greek tragedy "Oedipus Rex" as a modern thriller, exploring themes of fate, murder, exploitation, and identity.
Performance Details:
Date: Friday, May 23 — Sunday, June 8 (times vary)
Location: New Moon Theatre Company (2085 Monroe Ave)
