Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

A Particle of Dread | New Moon Theatre Company

By Kacky Walton
Published May 22, 2025 at 9:17 AM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with Jeff Kirwan, director of New Moon Theatre Company’s production of Sam Shepard’s "A Particle of Dread," along with actor Chris Davis, who takes on the dual roles of Oedipus and Otto in the play.

They discussed Shepard’s bold reimagining of the Greek tragedy "Oedipus Rex" as a modern thriller, exploring themes of fate, murder, exploitation, and identity.

Performance Details:
Date: Friday, May 23 — Sunday, June 8 (times vary)
Location: New Moon Theatre Company (2085 Monroe Ave)
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
