Chicken | Quark Theatre

Kacky Walton spoke with Chase Ring, director of the world premiere of Quark Theatre’s upcoming production "Chicken."

Written by Memphian Keegon Schuett, winner of the 2024 Yale Drama Series Prize, "Chicken" is set during the COVID pandemic, as a straight couple's life is upended when the husband begins to question his sexuality. When a third party enters the picture, events quickly spiral out of control.