Checking on the Arts
Chicken | Quark Theatre

By Kacky Walton
Published June 2, 2025 at 3:01 PM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with Chase Ring, director of the world premiere of Quark Theatre’s upcoming production "Chicken."

Written by Memphian Keegon Schuett, winner of the 2024 Yale Drama Series Prize, "Chicken" is set during the COVID pandemic, as a straight couple's life is upended when the husband begins to question his sexuality. When a third party enters the picture, events quickly spiral out of control.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, June 6 — Sunday, June 22 (times vary)
Location: TheatreSouth at First Congo (1000 S Cooper St.)
Get ticket information >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
