© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Ain’t Misbehavin’: The Fats Waller Musical Show | Theatre Memphis

By Kacky Walton
Published June 3, 2025 at 11:40 AM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with Jared Johnson, director of Theatre Memphis’ upcoming production of "Ain’t Misbehavin’: The Fats Waller Musical Show."

This lively musical celebration captures the humor, energy, and spirit of the legendary Fats Waller. Featuring five performers and an ensemble, the show offers a mix of rowdy and risqué songs that reflect Waller’s view of life as a joyful, playful journey—a true tribute to the irresistible rhythm of swing. For more information, visit theatrememphis.org.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, June 6 — Sunday, June 29 (times vary)
Location: Theatre Memphis (630 Perkins Extd.)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsTheatre Memphis
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton