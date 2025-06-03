Ain’t Misbehavin’: The Fats Waller Musical Show | Theatre Memphis

Kacky Walton spoke with Jared Johnson, director of Theatre Memphis’ upcoming production of "Ain’t Misbehavin’: The Fats Waller Musical Show."

This lively musical celebration captures the humor, energy, and spirit of the legendary Fats Waller. Featuring five performers and an ensemble, the show offers a mix of rowdy and risqué songs that reflect Waller’s view of life as a joyful, playful journey—a true tribute to the irresistible rhythm of swing. For more information, visit theatrememphis.org.