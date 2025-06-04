© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Kimberly Akimbo | Orpheum Theatre

By Kacky Walton
Published June 4, 2025 at 2:30 PM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with three-time Tony Award nominee Carolee Carmelo, who stars in the title role of the national tour of "Kimberly Akimbo."

Winner of the 2023 Tony Award for Best Musical, this funny and profoundly moving production follows Kimberly, a 15-year-old with a rare genetic condition that causes her to age rapidly, making her look much older than she is.

Aware that her time is limited, Kimberly is determined to embrace life to the fullest—clinging to hope and chasing joy, no matter the obstacles.

Performance Details:
Date: Tuesday, June 24 — Sunday, June 29 (times vary)
Location: Orpheum Theatre (203 S Main St.)
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
