Kimberly Akimbo | Orpheum Theatre

Kacky Walton spoke with three-time Tony Award nominee Carolee Carmelo, who stars in the title role of the national tour of "Kimberly Akimbo."

Winner of the 2023 Tony Award for Best Musical, this funny and profoundly moving production follows Kimberly, a 15-year-old with a rare genetic condition that causes her to age rapidly, making her look much older than she is.

Aware that her time is limited, Kimberly is determined to embrace life to the fullest—clinging to hope and chasing joy, no matter the obstacles.