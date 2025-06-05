Live at the Garden Concert Series 2025

Kacky Walton spoke with Jamison Totten, Director of Live at the Garden and the Radian Amphitheatre, about this summer’s concert series at the Memphis Botanic Garden and what audiences can expect from the lineup, which includes performances by a range of iconic acts—from Third Eye Blind to ZZ Top and the Steve Miller Band.

Jamison also shared tips on how to make the most of your Live at the Garden experience, including seating options and food offerings.