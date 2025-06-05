© 2025 WKNO FM
21-01.png
Live at the Garden Concert Series 2025

By Kacky Walton
Published June 5, 2025 at 12:41 PM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with Jamison Totten, Director of Live at the Garden and the Radian Amphitheatre, about this summer’s concert series at the Memphis Botanic Garden and what audiences can expect from the lineup, which includes performances by a range of iconic acts—from Third Eye Blind to ZZ Top and the Steve Miller Band.

Jamison also shared tips on how to make the most of your Live at the Garden experience, including seating options and food offerings.

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, June 21 — Friday, September 19 (times vary)
Location: Radian Amphitheatre, Memphis Botanic Garden (750 Cherry Rd)
Get ticket information >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
