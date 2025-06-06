Black Music Appreciation Month Celebration with the Bobby Watson Quartet

Kacky Walton spoke with multi-Grammy-nominated saxophonist, composer, bandleader, educator, and producer Bobby Watson about his quartet’s upcoming performance.

A towering figure among today’s jazz greats, Watson spent over four years as music director for Art Blakey’s Legendary Jazz Messengers. His storied career includes collaborations with jazz luminaries such as Max Roach, George Coleman, and Sam Rivers, as well as celebrated vocalists including Joe Williams, Lou Rawls, Betty Carter, and Dianne Reeves.

The Jazz Foundation of West Tennessee presents the concert in celebration of Black Music Appreciation Month.