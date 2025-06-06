© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Black Music Appreciation Month Celebration with the Bobby Watson Quartet

By Kacky Walton
Published June 6, 2025 at 10:30 AM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with multi-Grammy-nominated saxophonist, composer, bandleader, educator, and producer Bobby Watson about his quartet’s upcoming performance.

A towering figure among today’s jazz greats, Watson spent over four years as music director for Art Blakey’s Legendary Jazz Messengers. His storied career includes collaborations with jazz luminaries such as Max Roach, George Coleman, and Sam Rivers, as well as celebrated vocalists including Joe Williams, Lou Rawls, Betty Carter, and Dianne Reeves.

The Jazz Foundation of West Tennessee presents the concert in celebration of Black Music Appreciation Month.

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, June 7
Time: 8:00 p.m. — 10:00 p.m.
Location: The Ned McWherter Cultural Arts Center (314 East Main Street)
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
