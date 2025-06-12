All Things Bright and Beautiful | Holy Trinity Episcopal Church
Holy Trinity Episcopal Church is relocating from its sanctuary at 3745 Kimball Avenue and will mark the occasion with a special concert celebrating its beloved Noack pipe organ.
Darel Snodgrass speaks with guest organist Dr. Scott Elsholz and Holy Trinity Priest Hester Mathes about the church’s upcoming move, the legacy of its historic Noack pipe organ, and the program planned for Thursday’s commemorative performance.
Event Details:
Date: Thursday, June 12
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Location: Holy Trinity Episcopal Church (3745 Kimball Ave)
Get more information here >