Checking on the Arts
All Things Bright and Beautiful | Holy Trinity Episcopal Church

By Darel Snodgrass
Published June 12, 2025 at 4:35 PM CDT

Holy Trinity Episcopal Church is relocating from its sanctuary at 3745 Kimball Avenue and will mark the occasion with a special concert celebrating its beloved Noack pipe organ.

Darel Snodgrass speaks with guest organist Dr. Scott Elsholz and Holy Trinity Priest Hester Mathes about the church’s upcoming move, the legacy of its historic Noack pipe organ, and the program planned for Thursday’s commemorative performance.

Event Details:
Date: Thursday, June 12
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Location: Holy Trinity Episcopal Church (3745 Kimball Ave)
Get more information here >

Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
