Music by the Lake | Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center

By Darel Snodgrass
Published June 13, 2025 at 11:26 AM CDT

While the regular season at the Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center (BPACC) has concluded, a few special events are still on the calendar.

Darel Snodgrass speaks with BPACC Executive Director Michael Bollinger about the upcoming "Music by the Lake" event, the return of Missoula Children’s Theatre, and a preview of select shows from the upcoming season.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, June 13
Time: 6:00 p.m. — 9:00 p.m.
Location: Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center (3663 Appling Road)
Get more information here >

Checking on the Arts Local EventsBartlett Performing Arts & Conference Center (BPACC)Missoula Children's Theatre
Darel Snodgrass
