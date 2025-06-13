Music by the Lake | Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center
While the regular season at the Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center (BPACC) has concluded, a few special events are still on the calendar.
Darel Snodgrass speaks with BPACC Executive Director Michael Bollinger about the upcoming "Music by the Lake" event, the return of Missoula Children’s Theatre, and a preview of select shows from the upcoming season.
Event Details:
Date: Friday, June 13
Time: 6:00 p.m. — 9:00 p.m.
Location: Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center (3663 Appling Road)
