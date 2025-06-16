Eric Lewis & The Starduster Strings Concert

Kacky Walton spoke with acclaimed multi-instrumentalist Eric Lewis, who is known for his dynamic work in folk, swing, bluegrass, country, and rock genres.

A recipient of the Premier Player Award for Strings from the Memphis Chapter of the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences (NARAS), Lewis will bring his vibrant, soulful sound to Holy Apostles Episcopal Church for a special concert with the Starduster String Quartet.

This one-night-only event will feature original compositions, instrumentals, and select covers arranged by The University of Memphis (UofM) professor Sam Shoup.