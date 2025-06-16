© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts

Eric Lewis & The Starduster Strings Concert

By Kacky Walton
Published June 16, 2025 at 10:17 AM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with acclaimed multi-instrumentalist Eric Lewis, who is known for his dynamic work in folk, swing, bluegrass, country, and rock genres.

A recipient of the Premier Player Award for Strings from the Memphis Chapter of the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences (NARAS), Lewis will bring his vibrant, soulful sound to Holy Apostles Episcopal Church for a special concert with the Starduster String Quartet.

This one-night-only event will feature original compositions, instrumentals, and select covers arranged by The University of Memphis (UofM) professor Sam Shoup.

Performance Details:
Date: Saturday, June 21
Time: 7:00 p.m. — 8:30 p.m.
Location: Holy Apostles Episcopal Church (1380 Wolf River Blvd)
Get ticket information >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
