Eric Lewis & The Starduster Strings Concert
Kacky Walton spoke with acclaimed multi-instrumentalist Eric Lewis, who is known for his dynamic work in folk, swing, bluegrass, country, and rock genres.
A recipient of the Premier Player Award for Strings from the Memphis Chapter of the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences (NARAS), Lewis will bring his vibrant, soulful sound to Holy Apostles Episcopal Church for a special concert with the Starduster String Quartet.
This one-night-only event will feature original compositions, instrumentals, and select covers arranged by The University of Memphis (UofM) professor Sam Shoup.
Performance Details:
Date: Saturday, June 21
Time: 7:00 p.m. — 8:30 p.m.
Location: Holy Apostles Episcopal Church (1380 Wolf River Blvd)
Get ticket information >