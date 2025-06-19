Upcoming LoneTree Live Productions

Kacky Walton spoke with Amy Rush and Domenic-Michael Andolina of the theatre company Lone Tree Live about the 4th annual The 24 Hour Plays: Memphis and the debut of The 24 Hour Plays: Memphis High School.

Each of these high-energy productions brings together six writers, six directors, and 24 actors from the local creative community to create six original short plays—all written, rehearsed, and performed within just 24 hours. The process starts at 7:00 p.m. on a Friday, when the writers, directors, and actors gather to begin the whirlwind collaboration. Precisely 24 hours later, the curtain rises.

This unique theatrical event offers audiences a chance to support local talent and experience bold, fresh storytelling created under exhilarating time pressure.

Performance Details:

The 24-Hour Plays: Memphis High School

Date: Saturday, June 21

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Location: TheatreWorks at The Evergreen (1705 Poplar Ave)

The 24 Hour Plays: Memphis

Date: Saturday, June 28

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Location: TheatreWorks at The Evergreen (1705 Poplar Ave)

