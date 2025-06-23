© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts

Germantown Community Theatre Season 54 Reveal

By Kacky Walton
Published June 23, 2025 at 5:33 PM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with Germantown Community Theatre (GCT) Executive Director William A. Henry, Artistic Director Rachel Crenshaw, and Education Coordinator Eliana Mabe, who announced the lineup of plays and musicals for the theater’s upcoming 54th season.

The season kicks off at the Kroc Center with a teen edition of "Hadestown," and returns to its home theatre with "Nunsense."

Events Details:
Hadestown
Date: Thursday, July 24 — Sunday, August 3 (times vary)
Location: Kroc Center (800 E Pkwy S)
Learn more >

Nunsense
Date: Friday, September 12 — Sunday, September 28 (times vary)
Location: Germantown Community Theatre (3037 Forest Hill Irene Rd)
Learn more >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
