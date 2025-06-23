Germantown Community Theatre Season 54 Reveal

Kacky Walton spoke with Germantown Community Theatre (GCT) Executive Director William A. Henry, Artistic Director Rachel Crenshaw, and Education Coordinator Eliana Mabe, who announced the lineup of plays and musicals for the theater’s upcoming 54th season.

The season kicks off at the Kroc Center with a teen edition of "Hadestown," and returns to its home theatre with "Nunsense."

Events Details:

Hadestown

Date: Thursday, July 24 — Sunday, August 3 (times vary)

Location: Kroc Center (800 E Pkwy S)

Nunsense

Date: Friday, September 12 — Sunday, September 28 (times vary)

Location: Germantown Community Theatre (3037 Forest Hill Irene Rd)

