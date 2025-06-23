Summer 2025 Finale for Orion Financial Free Concert Series

Kacky Walton spoke with Memphis musician and PR professional Jeff Hulett about the final performances of the Overton Park Shell’s Orion Financial Free Concert Series, concluding Saturday, June 28.

Held at the Shell’s beloved “backyard venue,” the concerts take place Thursday through Saturday and feature a mix of national, international, and local acts—including Alejandro Escovedo, LadyCouch, Eggy, and the annual Stax Music Academy Summer Showcase.

The fall season will run from August through October. The artist lineup will be announced live on Monday, July 7, at 10:00 a.m. on overtonparkshell.org.

Learn more here >