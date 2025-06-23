© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Summer 2025 Finale for Orion Financial Free Concert Series

By Kacky Walton
Published June 23, 2025 at 11:50 AM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with Memphis musician and PR professional Jeff Hulett about the final performances of the Overton Park Shell’s Orion Financial Free Concert Series, concluding Saturday, June 28.

Held at the Shell’s beloved “backyard venue,” the concerts take place Thursday through Saturday and feature a mix of national, international, and local acts—including Alejandro Escovedo, LadyCouch, Eggy, and the annual Stax Music Academy Summer Showcase.

The fall season will run from August through October. The artist lineup will be announced live on Monday, July 7, at 10:00 a.m. on overtonparkshell.org.

Learn more here >

Checking on the Arts Local EventsOverton Park ShellStax Music Academy
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton