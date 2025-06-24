19th Annual Belvedere Chamber Music Festival | Luna Nova Music

The 19th Annual Belvedere Chamber Music Festival, presented by Luna Nova Music, will take place at Grace-St. Luke’s Episcopal Church from Wednesday, June 25, through Saturday, June 28.

Darel Snodgrass speaks with Luna Nova President Patricia Gray and Grace-St. Luke’s organist and choirmaster, Patrick Scott, about this year’s six concerts, the festival’s mission to showcase music from the past 150 years, and its ongoing commitment to emerging composers through the annual composers competition.

Due to ceiling renovations in the church Nave, this year’s performances will be held in Trezevant Hall.