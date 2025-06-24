© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

19th Annual Belvedere Chamber Music Festival | Luna Nova Music

By Darel Snodgrass
Published June 24, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT

The 19th Annual Belvedere Chamber Music Festival, presented by Luna Nova Music, will take place at Grace-St. Luke’s Episcopal Church from Wednesday, June 25, through Saturday, June 28.

Darel Snodgrass speaks with Luna Nova President Patricia Gray and Grace-St. Luke’s organist and choirmaster, Patrick Scott, about this year’s six concerts, the festival’s mission to showcase music from the past 150 years, and its ongoing commitment to emerging composers through the annual composers competition.

Due to ceiling renovations in the church Nave, this year’s performances will be held in Trezevant Hall.

Event Details:
Date: Wednesday, June 25 — Saturday, June 28 (times vary)
Location: Grace-St. Luke's Episcopal Church (1720 Peabody Avenue)
Learn more >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsLuna Nova Music EnsembleGrace-St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass