Mary Gauthier: Live at the MAC with Jaimee Harris

Award-winning and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Mary Gauthier will perform at the Memphis Alano Club on Saturday, June 28.

The year 2024 marks the 25th anniversary of "Drag Queens in Limousines," the landmark album that introduced Mary Gauthier’s powerful, character-driven storytelling—often giving voice to society’s outsiders.

Her most recent album, 2022’s "Dark Enough to See the Stars," followed the success of her acclaimed debut book, "Saved by a Song: The Art and Healing Power of Songwriting."

Gauthier’s groundbreaking 2018 release, "Rifles & Rosary Beads"—co-written with U.S. veterans and their families—explored themes of trauma and healing. The album earned a Grammy nomination for Best Folk Album and won Album of the Year at the International Folk Music Awards.

In 2019, she was named "International Artist of the Year" by the Americana Music Association UK.