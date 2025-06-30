Horizon Lines: Anthony Lee, Matthew Lee, and Sowgand Sheikholeslami
Opening Sunday, July 6, in the Mallory/Wurtzburger Galleries at the Dixon Gallery & Gardens, "Horizon Lines" showcases work by Anthony Lee, Matthew Lee, and Sowgand Sheikholeslami.
Darel Snodgrass speaks with Dixon Assistant Curator Ellen Daugherty about how these three Memphis painters each offer a unique perspective to a shared subject: the Arkansas Delta landscape.
Event Details:
Date: Sunday, July 6 — Sunday, September 21 (times vary)
Location: Dixon Gallery & Gardens (4339 Park Avenue)
Learn more >