Checking on the Arts
Horizon Lines: Anthony Lee, Matthew Lee, and Sowgand Sheikholeslami

By Darel Snodgrass
Published June 30, 2025 at 10:21 AM CDT

Opening Sunday, July 6, in the Mallory/Wurtzburger Galleries at the Dixon Gallery & Gardens, "Horizon Lines" showcases work by Anthony Lee, Matthew Lee, and Sowgand Sheikholeslami.

Darel Snodgrass speaks with Dixon Assistant Curator Ellen Daugherty about how these three Memphis painters each offer a unique perspective to a shared subject: the Arkansas Delta landscape.

Event Details:
Date: Sunday, July 6 — Sunday, September 21 (times vary)
Location: Dixon Gallery & Gardens (4339 Park Avenue)
Learn more >

Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
