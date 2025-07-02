© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical | Orpheum Theatre

By Darel Snodgrass
Published July 2, 2025 at 2:01 PM CDT

The new Broadway season kicks off at the Orpheum Theatre this October with "A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical." Single tickets go on sale Thursday, July 3.

Darel Snodgrass speaks with Orpheum Theatre Group President and CEO Brett Batterson about what’s ahead this season, including the Summer of Sing-Alongs featuring three classic movie musicals, and the final show of the current season, "The Wiz," running Tuesday, July 22, through Sunday, July 27.

Event Details:
Date: Tuesday, October 7 — Sunday, October 12 (times vary)
Location: Orpheum Theatre (203 S Main St)
Get ticket information >

Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
