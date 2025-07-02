A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical | Orpheum Theatre

The new Broadway season kicks off at the Orpheum Theatre this October with "A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical." Single tickets go on sale Thursday, July 3.

Darel Snodgrass speaks with Orpheum Theatre Group President and CEO Brett Batterson about what’s ahead this season, including the Summer of Sing-Alongs featuring three classic movie musicals, and the final show of the current season, "The Wiz," running Tuesday, July 22, through Sunday, July 27.