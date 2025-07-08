© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Summer Experience with New Memphis

By Kacky Walton
Published July 8, 2025 at 3:00 PM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with Anna Thompson, Marketing Communications Manager at New Memphis, an organization dedicated to “forging a more prosperous and vital” city by “developing, activating, and retaining talent.”

Thompson discussed a variety of events planned for this summer, ranging from nonpartisan political gatherings to leadership summits, the growing influence of consultants in the city, and even a Memphis-themed trivia night.

Event Details:
Date: Thursday, July 10 — Thursday, July 24 (times and locations vary)
RSVP here >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsNew Memphis
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton