Summer Experience with New Memphis
Kacky Walton spoke with Anna Thompson, Marketing Communications Manager at New Memphis, an organization dedicated to “forging a more prosperous and vital” city by “developing, activating, and retaining talent.”
Thompson discussed a variety of events planned for this summer, ranging from nonpartisan political gatherings to leadership summits, the growing influence of consultants in the city, and even a Memphis-themed trivia night.
Event Details:
Date: Thursday, July 10 — Thursday, July 24 (times and locations vary)
